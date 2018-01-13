'I'm Dying Up Here' Season 2 News: Brad Garrett Lands Recurring Role in Showtime Series

(Photo: Facebook/ImDyingUpHere) Featured is a promotional image for "I'm Dying Up Here."

The stellar cast for "I'm Dying Up Here" season 2 continues to expand.

Brad Garrett is officially on board the Showtime series, according to reports. The actor has signed on for a season-long recurring arc as Roy Martin, a comedy legend who enters the scene at Goldie's.

He will be sharing wisdom to the club's comics and dropping surprising revelations. Determined to expand her business empire, Goldie (Melissa Leo) attempts to lure him into a business partnership.

Garrett's feature film credits include "Suicide Kings," "Music and Lyrics" and "Not Fade Away." He also appeared on multiple TV shows such as "This Is Us," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Fargo." Following his stint in the TV film "Gleason," he was nominated for SAG and Emmy awards. He has won an SAG Award and three Emmys for his unforgettable role in "Everybody Loves Raymond" as well.

Last week, Showtime's programming president Gary Levine said he sees potential in the series despite its low ratings in season 1.

"I think how comedians translate pain into comedy is inherently dramatic," Levine explained about the show during the TCA winter press tour. "One of the things we believe we offer our creators is that we give a show every chance to survive and thrive."

Based on the book by William Knoedelseder, "I'm Dying Up Here" explores the '70s stand-up comedy scene in Los Angeles. It focuses on the inspired and complicated psyches of a fictional team of comedians mentored by Goldie, a comedy club owner. Although she controls her business with an iron fist, she makes sure to always nurture her comedians with tough love.

The 10-episode second season goes into production this month in Los Angeles.

"I'm Dying Up Here" season 2 premieres Sunday, May 6, at 10 p.m. EST on Showtime.