iMac Pro 2017 Pre-Orders To Open On Dec. 14

REUTERS/Stephen Lam A prototype Apple iMac Pro is seen.

After much anticipation, Apple has finally announced the pre-order date for the iMac Pro 2017. The souped-up, professional grade version of its all-in-one desktop computer will finally be available for pre-order tomorrow, Dec. 14.

First unveiled at WWDC 2017 in June, the revamped desktop the same 5K Retina display that has already been available with the existing 27-inch iMac. Under the hood, however, it's a vastly different beast altogether.

Unlike the original iMac variants that came with quad-core processors. The new iMac Pro comes with 8, 10, 14, and 18-core Intel Xeon chips. The base variant also comes with 32GB of DDR ECC memory with the option to puck up to 128 GB RAM. Add to that a 16 GB Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU and up to 4 TB of memory it can easily compete with today's high-end hardware.

On the connectivity standpoint, the iMac Pro includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, SDXC card slot with support for UHS-II. It also comes with four USB 3.0 ports, four Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and an Ethernet port with data transfer support of up to 10 GB while the desktop's Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v4.2 allow for high-end wireless connectivity.

It comes with the standard Space Gray paint job which extends not only to the monitor but also to the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2. Buyers can also opt to get a Space Gray Magic Trackpad 2.

Apple will start taking orders for the iMac Pro in the US with a base price of $4,999. However, this is only for the 8 and 10-core variants with the higher core variants due to be available later in 2018.

The desktop arrives at a pivotal point for Apple with Microsoft encroaching on its territory with its Surface line of devices. Whether it can re-attest its dominance to its core audience, however, is still to be seen.