iMac Pro to Feature A10 Fusion Coprocessor; Always-on Siri to Possibly Be Added

Reuters/Stephen Lam/File Photo Members of the media photograph a prototype iMac Pro during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Though Apple has yet to announce an official release date for the iMac Pro, a new detail on the upcoming iMac Pro has emerged, which may enable a neat functionality.

According to a 9to5Mac report, developers Johnathan Levin and Steve Troughton-Smith discovered that the BridgeOS 2.0 software package that will come with the iMac Pro, contains information confirming that the upcoming desktop computer will feature an ARM coprocessor. It will come in the form of an A10 Fusion chip, the same chip that is used in the iPhone 7.

Interestingly, the report noted that this will be the first time a Mac computer will use an A-series chip from Apple. Moreover, Troughton-Smith posted some key details regarding the ARM-based chip via Twitter.

"Looks like the iMac Pro's ARM coprocessor is arm64 Seems to handle the macOS boot & security process, as expected; iMac Pro lets Apple experiment with tighter control without the rest of the userbase freaking out," wrote the developer.

Meanwhile, developer Guilherme Rambo also noted an interesting detail in relation to the iMac Pro's use of the A10 Fusion coprocessor. In a short but sweet Twitter post, Guilherme wrote, "Confirmed: "Hey, Siri" is coming to the Mac." TechSpot reported that the feature may be upgraded on the soon-to-be-released desktop to "always-on," since the chip can run even if the computer is turned off.

In other Apple news, the tech giant released last week the iOS 11.1.2 update that fixes one of the issues hounding the iPhone X. The Verge reported that the latest update fixes the device's unresponsiveness during cold weather or a rapid drop in temperature. In addition, it also addresses the bug that distorts videos and Live Photos that are captured with the iPhone X.