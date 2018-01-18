iMessage Contains A Bug That Can Freeze iOS Devices

Reuters/Stephen Lam An attendee checks out a new iPhone X during an Apple launch event in Cupertino, California, U.S.

Recent reports have revealed that a new bug is causing Apple's ecosystem to be less than stellar as it can cause iOS devices to freeze and restart. Dubbed the "chaiOS" bug, it is activated when sent through iMessage.

According to reports, the bug came into public knowledge through software developer Abraham Masri, who apparently found the bug while tinkering around the operating system and trying to input random characters into its internal code. The "chaiOS" bug was tested out by several people who were well-informed of the danger and confirmed that it did cause crashes and severe lagging that continued until and unless the users were able to delete the link from the thread on the iMessage app. Although the bug does not cause permanent damage, it will cause restarts and multiple freezing.

After posting about the "chaiOS" bug on the GitHub page, it was taken down by administrators before being restored a few hours later. Despite this action, Masri maintains that users might not be safe from the link as anyone can access his GitHub account and possibly disseminate it.

"My GitHub is publicly accessible, so anyone can copy [the code]. I'm pretty sure someone else has posted it, but I'm not going to rehost it," Masri told BuzzFeed. "My intention is not to do bad things. My main purpose was to reach out to Apple and say, 'Hey, you've been ignoring my bug reports.' I always report the bug before releasing something."

Despite his actions and multiple e-mails to Apple for comment on the bug, the tech giant has yet to respond to the concern of the fans. However, considering the problems that it can cause, fans are expecting more information to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, iOS users are cautioned against sending the link that can trigger the bug.