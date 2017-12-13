Imminent Disney and Fox Merger Might Leave 'Fantastic Four' To Marvel Studios

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Cast members (L-R) Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan pose during the premiere of the film "Fantastic Four" in Brooklyn in 2015.

Recent reports have revealed that Comcast Corp has dropped its bid for Fox assets, leaving Disney in a prime position to acquire and win that $40 billion deal. Considering the imminent merging of the entertainment giants, fans of "Fantastic Four" have begun to question if the franchise will stay with Fox or if it will go to Marvel Studios.

"When a set of assets like Fox's becomes available, it is our responsibility to evaluate if there is a strategic fit that could benefit our company and our shareholders," Comcast said in a statement, as reported by Reuters. "That is what we tried to do and we are no longer engaged in the review of those assets. We never got the level of engagement needed to make a definitive offer."

Comcast Corp is recognized as the biggest cable provider in the U.S. and their acquisition of Fox could have let to an expansion of their international footprint. On the other hand, Disney is still in negotiation with Fox. Although neither Disney nor Fox chose to comment on the matter, sources say that a decision on the merger might be reached by the end of the month. Regardless, fans of "Fantastic Four" are concerned that the franchise might not be retained in its original contract that would ensure its production.

According to further reports, "Fantastic Four" is currently in a contract with Constantin Film that outlined how the production of the films will continue for as long as ideas keep flowing in. The distribution was signed with Fox. Considering that Disney remains to be the only contender for the company, many have questioned whether or not the "Fantastic Four" films will not add anything to the series. Fans also hold out hope that Fox may have been able to negotiate with Marvel Studios on getting "Fantastic Four" in their universe. No official announcement has been made as of yet, but more information is expected in the coming weeks.