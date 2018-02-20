'Imposters' Season 2 Spoilers: Will Maddie and The Bumblers Return to Their Old Ways?

Facebook/ImpostersBravo Promo image for 'Imposters' season 2

The con artists might have decided to part ways at the end of the first season, but Maddie (Invar Lavi) and the Bumblers will find themselves together again when the "Imposters" return to Bravo for season 2.

Executive producer Paul Adelstein spoke to Entertainment Weekly to reveal what the con artists will be up against next season.

According to Adelstein, the four characters will be in trouble. "The Bumblers have embraced this life of crime and they now have The Doctor [Ray Proscia], and maybe the FBI, and Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman) after them," he stated.

He also mentioned that Maddie might have finally found the freedom that she had been hoping for, but it may not last for long.

Based on the trailer for season 2, Maddie will be tracked down by Lenny's ex-husband who works as a mysterious fixer named Shelly Cohen (Adelstein). But Maddie realized that Shelly has a different motive, which is why she opted to slam his face with a book. Aside from Lenny, The Doctor might be the one who sent Shelly to get Maddie back.

The Bumblers will also find themselves in another legal trouble. The trailer revealed that Ezra (Rob Heaps) will be arrested by the police. But Jules (Marianne Rendón) and Richard (Parker Young) will manage to find a way to help him escape. The trio will be reunited with Maddie and they will all device a plan to take down The Doctor.

Adelstein also added that the characters will be able to level up their game in "Imposters" season 2. "Just as it was in the first season, with people trying to reinvent themselves, now it's people that have to reinvent themselves, and they're scattered to the wind, so there's going to be a lot of fun stuff in store," he also said.

Bravo will air the next episode of "Imposters" season 2 on Thursday, April 5, at 10 p.m. EST.