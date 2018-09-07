Atheists who failed to remove the national motto "In God We Trust" from U.S. coins and bills following an appeals court defeat have called their loss "utterly revolting."

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota, upheld in a 3-0 decision on Tuesday a lower court ruling from December 2016 that found that the national motto on money did not violate First Amendment free speech and religious rights.

As the New Doe Child # 1 v. The Congress of the United States case explains, 27 individuals who are atheists or children of atheists, along with two atheist organizations, declared that they "definitely do not trust in God."

