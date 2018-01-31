TV Tokyo Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese sports anime series, “Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin,” based on the role-playing sports video game franchise created by the Japanese video game developer, Level-5.

TV Tokyo has launched an official page for the upcoming Japanese sports anime series, "Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin."

The site has also just revealed the series' April premiere along with the official key visual art featuring the protagonist Asuto Inamori, together with his soccer-loving friends. The series was supposed to be released last year, first in the summer, then in October, but was delayed both times due to some unexpected circumstances.

The series, which is inspired by the role-playing sports video game franchise created by the Japanese video game developer, Level-5, will tell the story of a boy named Asuto, whose soccer club is disbanded following the tragic destruction of the soccer field at his school. In order to keep playing the one game he's passionate about, Asuto, together with his friends, travel to Tokyo to enroll at the Raimon Junior High and join its soccer club.

Asuto's story will reportedly be set right after the first "Inazuma Eleven" anime series and game, and it takes place in a parallel world from all other "Inazuma" titles because it will be taking a rather different course from the previously set timeline

Moreover, a preview released by Level-5 last October 2017 has revealed that the cast members include Ayumu Murase, who will be providing the voice of Asuto; Hiroshi Kamiya, who will be providing the voice of Ryouhei Haizak; and Jun Fukuyama, who will be providing the voice of Yuuma Nosaka.

Three new "Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin" inspired manga series will simultaneously be serialized by Shogakukan on three different platforms: "Coro Coro Comics," the Sunday Webry website and the Manga ONE app. The first one, which has already been launched, focuses on Asuto and is drawn by Atsushi Ohba. The second one will be about Ryouhei, while the third one will center on Yuuma. No official release dates have been announced for these two manga series.

"Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin" will premiere sometime in April on TV Tokyo. Level-5 will also be launching in summer for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.