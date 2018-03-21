'Incredibles 2' Graphic Novel, Comics Miniseries to Come Later This Year

"Incredibles 2" is poised to bring back the superpowered household of the Parr family to the big screen this summer, and Pixar, along with its partners, looks to be making the most out of the event. A graphic novel tie-in, as well as a comic miniseries, will be released later this year for the "Incredibles 2" movie by Dark Horse Comics.

It's been a long 14 years since the Parr family has been around, and this time, Pixar is looking to have them stay with "Incredibles" fans for a bit longer after the movie ends. Dark Horse comics, as Pixar and Disney's partner in these tie-in projects, will be producing not one but two feature comics for the cast of "Incredibles 2," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Youtube/Disney/Pixar Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" will have a graphic novel, comic miniseries and a video game in time for its launch date in theatres in 3D on June 15, 2018.

Two comic books are plenty enough for collectors, but Dark Horse and Pixar are not stopping there. The publisher is also planning to come out with a graphic novel, and on top of all that, a three-issue miniseries is also slated to start later this year too.

The graphic novel will be called "Disney-Pixar's Incredibles 2: Heroes at Home" and will be targeted for kids and fans of all ages. The book will follow the two older Parr siblings, Violet and Dash, as they take care of the house and all the chores while their parents are away, busy being superheroes, as Cinema Blend summed it up.

Violet and Dash will, at some point, have to get out of the house for a quick visit to the grocery store. There will be a bit of crime-fighting along the way, but none of that compares to the challenge of taking care of their superpowered baby brother Jack-Jack.

Just in case some "Incredibles 2" fans manage to go through all the extra print materials, there's a LEGO video game tie-in for the movie on the way, too.