Persecution of Christians in India 'steadily worsening;' 3 pastors jailed on charges of forced conversion Persecution of Christians in India 'steadily worsening;' 3 pastors jailed on charges of forced conversion

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

In India’s Madhya Pradesh state, three Christian pastors were attacked by Hindu extremists and subsequently arrested and charged with violating the state’s strict anti-conversion laws amid "worsening" religious persecution in the country.

Persecution watchdog International Christian Concern reports that on Jan. 27, six Christians, including Pastor Mahendra, Pastor Chatter Singh, and Pastor Nathan, gathered in a Christian home for a prayer meeting in Bagoli village.

Shortly after the meeting began, the Christians were attacked by about 30 radical Hindu nationalists who assaulted the believers and then dragged them to the local police station.

The three pastors were charged and arrested at the police station for violating Madhya Pradesh’s new anti-conversion law. The three other Christians were released after local Christians intervened to rescue them.

The lower courts rejected bail petitions for the three pastors. Now, the issue is being appealed to the High Court.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“There is no relation between what happened in the village and the charges filed by police against the pastors,” a local source who requested to remain anonymous told ICC. “Yet the pastors were denied bail which proves everyone involved in the case is complicit in sending the three pastors to jail.”

ICC notes that after the government of Madhya Pradesh enacted the anti-conversion law last month, the state has seen a “new wave of anti-Christian incidents.” Under the new law, religious conversions must be approved by the state government and forced religious conversions are criminalized.

“The situation is like a cyclone hitting the state,” Pastor Lanjwar, a local Christian leader, told ICC. “Most of the house churches in the rural areas are shut down due to fear of arrest or violent attack.”

India’s anti-conversion laws — currently in nine states, with more considering adoption — are often used by nationalists to justify harassment and assault of Christians. However, violence perpetrated against Christians is often overlooked by police due to false accusations of forced conversion.

John Prabhudoss, chairman of the Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations of North America, previously told The Christian Post that the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, and subsequent reelection in 2019, “brought about a sense of confidence among the Hindu radical party cadre that now they can attack Christians and other religious minorities with impunity and they do not have to worry about the law enforcement.”

A pastor who has planted churches in India for several decades told CP that the situation for believers is “steadily worsening” in the country.

“The situation in India is very sensitive right now,” he said, speaking under the condition of anonymity. “Many believers in India are facing very serious situations. [The government is] clamping down on the churches and passing new laws to incite hatred and anger against Christians. They feel threatened by us, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to be a Christian there. It's getting harder and harder to live faithfully as a Christian.”

Still, the pastor emphasized that despite persecution, “the Body of Christ in India is strong” and “will remain faithful, even in the face of opposition.”

India is ranked No. 10 on Open Doors USA’s World Watch List of 50 countries where it's most difficult to be a believer. The organization notes that Hindu extremists believe that all Indians should be Hindus and that the country should be rid of Christianity and Islam.

As a result, Christians accused of following a “foreign faith” are often physically attacked and sometimes killed, as well as being under constant pressure from their family and community.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit