'Indiana Jones 5' News: Premiere Date Could Be Pushed Back; Steven Spielberg Busy With Other Films

The set premiere date for "Indiana Jones 5" could be pushed back once more, since famous director Steven Spielberg is looking at doing multiple other projects.

The fifth sequel to the famous movie franchise of "Indiana Jones" is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020 – after being pushed back from its initial July 2019 release date. However, there are speculations that the current premiere date could be pushed further due to the many upcoming and potential projects of Spielberg, Cinema Blend reports.

According to Deadline, Spielberg is now searching for two new movies to direct now that he's finished with two films that earned nominations for an Oscar, "The Post," and "Ready Player One."

Several sources say that "Indiana Jones" is on the top of Spielberg's list, which he's hoping to work on alongside another film. Many are speculating that the other film could be Spielberg's dream project, which is a remake of "West Side Story." However, Spielberg nor his reps have yet to confirm.

But even though Spielberg is eyeing on doing multiple films, the industry knows how good the director is at juggling his work. During the time he worked on "Jurassic Park," he also helmed "Schindler's List." Spielberg also did the same with "The Post" and "Ready Player One."

This means that the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie just might stick to its 2020 release date with Spielberg's great multi-tasking. However, not everyone might be saluting Spielberg when it comes to his pitches.

Sean Connery recently commented on how he was unimpressed with Spielberg's pitch to him for "Indiana Jones 4." The director tried to pull Connery out of retirement to portray Henry Jones Sr.

"It didn't work out. It was not that generous a part, worth getting back into the harness and go for. And they had taken the story in a different line anyway, so the father of Indy was kind of really not that important. I had suggested they kill him in the movie, it would have taken care of it better," said Connery, Deadline confirmed.

