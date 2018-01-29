'Indiana Jones 5' to Kick Off Production in 2019?

Facebook/IndianaJones "Indiana Jones 5" could premiere later than 2020.

Following previous reports suggesting that filmmaker Steven Spielberg might take on the "Indiana Jones" sequel and "West Side Story" as his next projects, new reports say that "Indiana Jones 5" might begin production next year.

"Indiana Jones" fans have long been clamoring for the fifth installment of the Harrison Ford-led franchise, so when reports about Spielberg possibly helming "Indiana Jones 5" came out, many were thrilled. Since news about the project's potential director surfaced, however, details about when it will start production have been scarce.

Last weekend, news broke that Spielberg would move ahead with "Indiana Jones 5" next year before his other project, "West Side Story," goes into production. The director's plan is to reportedly start principal photography in 2019, a year before its target release date of July 10, 2020.

If "Indiana Jones 5" is indeed entering the production phase next year, then fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their much-awaited sequel is finally happening. The project comes more than 10 years after "Indiana Jones 4," which was probably the most maligned installment of the franchise. "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" was such a critical and box office failure that fans actually thought there would never be an "Indiana Jones 5."

Actor Harrison Ford, who is still anchoring the "Indiana Jones 5" cast, is celebrating his 77th birthday in 2019. According to reports, it's better for "Indiana Jones 5" to get out of the way soon since the veteran actor might be anxious to wrap up production on the fifth installment before he ultimately takes a bow from the franchise.

It was confirmed previously that "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" writer David Koepp would pen the script for the fifth installment. Back in September 2017, it was reported that Koepp had already completed the script, but it remains unknown at this time if revisions are still underway.