The Indiana Pacers have emerged victorious after their game against the Washington Wizards, allowing them to jump over their opponent by a half-game in the NBA standings. What the Pacers have accomplished was something no one thought was possible before the beginning of the season.

On Sunday, Victor Oladipo scored 33 points and Bojan Bogdanovic tailed 20 as the Pacers scaled up the Eastern Conference standings after winning at 98–95 over the Wizards. Despite almost blowing a 17-point lead, the Pacers were able to hold onto their victory by ending the game with a three-point lead.

In an interview with Oladipo after the game, he said, "We're going to have to grind it out the rest of the year. It's playoff basketball the rest of the year." During last Sunday's game, Oladipo was one of those who helped the Pacers move into the 4th spot in the Eastern Conference.

Oladipo went on to add that the Pacers still have a lot to prove and that they still have a lot more to get better at making harder. According to him, the key is to keep thriving and improving.

Point guard Cory Joseph echoed Oladipo's statement, saying it is too way early to start feeling good about themselves. Joseph played study defense last Sunday and is so far the only player on the Pacers who has won an NBA championship.

"It doesn't mean nothing now. The playoffs are not here, and the East is real close. We got to stay even keeled. Got to stay level-headed. We can't get too high on ourselves because we got another game. That's the NBA," he said.

On Sunday's game, Joseph did double duty, earning a total of 16 points while defending the top scorer of the Wizards, Bradley Beal, who ended the game with a total of 22 points.