(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Ryan Kelly with the Indianapolis Colts in 2016.

Indianapolis Colts fans shouldn't expect to see center Ryan Kelly on the field this Sunday because he has been all but ruled out of the matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Colts head coach Chuck Pagano was asked about Kelly's status for Sunday's game against their American Football Conference (AFC) South rivals, and he would reveal that Kelly was still feeling the symptoms of a concussion.

He also noted that he does not think the center could clear the National Football League's (NFL) concussion protocol in time for the divisional matchup.

"You know, to be quite frank with you, and to be honest with you, you get concussed on a Sunday and you're still symptomatic on a Monday or a Tuesday and Wednesday, there's not enough days, correct? So I have zero confidence," Pagano said, via the Colts' official website.

Kelly sustained the injury in the second quarter of their 20–16 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. It is not clear how he sustained the concussion.

Mike Person filled in for Kelly after he got hurt, and Pagano said the journeyman center would get the start if Kelly's unavailable this Sunday.

"It sucks about Ryan, but I'm going to take it with both hands and run with it," Person said on Wednesday, according to the team's official website "(I'll) just go out there and play football as fast as I can, and try to help everybody get on the same page," he added.

Meanwhile, Pagano has confirmed that tight end Erik Swoope would end the season on the injured reserve list as he continues to recover from a knee surgery. He also noted that fourth-year cornerback Rashaan Melvin would miss Sunday's game due to a hand injury, but he's not expected to be out for long.