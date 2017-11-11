Indianapolis Colts Roster, Injury News 2017: Henry Anderson Sustains Laryngeal Fracture, Out for the Rest of the Season

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Josh Hallett) Lucas Oil Stadium, home field for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts just can't seem to catch a break this month.

The team already had to rule out quarterback Andrew Luck for the rest of the season while he continues to deal with the lingering soreness in his right shoulder, and they also parted ways with two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis after he took his complaints about the way the Colts handled his demotion public.

Now they have lost one of the defensive tackles to a freak injury.

The Colts have announced that they have placed Henry Anderson on the injured reserve list after he sustained a throat injury in their 20–14 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday. Anderson will end the season on the injured reserve list for the second time in three seasons. His season also ended early in 2015 after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that the third-year pro has been diagnosed with a laryngeal fracture, and he's scheduled to undergo a procedure this Friday.

Anderson took a hit to the throat from Texans offensive tackle Breno Giacomini early in the game, but he managed to play through the injury. He will finish the season with 19 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

With Anderson done for the year, the Colts will likely start fifth-year pro Margus Hunt at defensive tackle. Second-year defensive end Hassan Ridgeway is an option as well.

Meanwhile, the Colts have activated Denzelle Good from the injured reserve list to fill one of their open roster spots. Good has been on the shelf since he sustained a torn wrist ligament in their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, and Joe Haeg has been starting at right tackle while he was recovering.

The Colts have also promoted Matt Hazel from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.