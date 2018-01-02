'Infini-T Force' Anime Film Latest News: New Trailer Reveals Additional Cast Members

Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese action anime film, “GekijōbanInfini-T Force: Gatchaman Saraba Tomo yo (Infini-T Force the Movie: Farewell Gatchaman My Friend),” set to be released in February 2018.

A new key visual art, along with a new promotional video has been revealed for the upcoming Japanese computer-generated anime film, "GekijoubanInfini-T Force: Gatchaman Saraba Tomo yo (Infini-T Force the Movie: Farewell Gatchaman My Friend)."

The film, which picks up where the television series has left off, features a returning cast, along with some new faces, as revealed in the video released on Tatsunoko's official YouTube channel. The new cast members include Eiichiro Funakoshi, who will be providing the voice for a character named Dr. Nambu; Kazuma Suzuki, who will be voicing George Asakura, who is, in turn, the alter ego of Joe the Condor; and Aya Endo, who will be voicing a character named Sasaoka.

Returning cast members include Tomokazu Seki, Takahiro Sakurai, Kenichi Suzumura, and Souma Saitou, who will provide the voices for the four Tatsunoko heroes, Ken Washio (Gatchaman), Jouji Minami (Tekkaman), Takeshi Yoroi (Hurricane Polymar), and Tetsuya Azuma (Casshan), respectively.

Ai Kayano will also be returning to reprise the role of Emi Kaido.

Digital Frontier is animating the upcoming film, with Jun Matsumoto, whose previous works include "Brothers Conflict" and "Night Raid 1931," serving as director. Jun Kumagai, who has previously worked on "Aquarion Logos," is handling the series composition.

The film, along with the television series that came before it, are both part of a project that celebrates the 55th anniversary of Tatsunoko Production, and brought together four of the more popular heroes from the company's earlier anime, "Tekkaman, the Space Knight," "Casshan," "Gatchaman," and "Hurrican Polymar."

The television anime, simply titled, "Infini-T Force," premiered in October and featured a different story from the previously released manga, "Infini-T Force ~Mirai no Byōsen~ (Infini-T Force: Arc to the Future)," created by Ukyo Kodachi.

"GekijoubanInfini-T Force: Gatchaman Saraba Tomo yo (Infini-T Force the Movie: Farewell Gatchaman My Friend)" is scheduled to be released in Japan on Saturday, Feb. 24.