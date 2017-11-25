'Infini-T Force' Episode 10 Spoilers: What Will Emi's World Be Like Now That the Heroes Are Gone?

Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force," directed by Kiyotaka Suzuki with animation done by Digital Frontier. It has been launched in celebration of Tatsunoko's 55th Anniversary.

Emi's world continues to shift in the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force."

Although it did take a while, and the death of a new ally, Emi's growth hit a significant turning point when she finally learned to acknowledge the fact that she does need the company and support of her friends in order to make it through life. She has learned to open up and share her concerns, her conflicted thoughts, and feelings with the people around her.

However, this change proved to be short-lived when out of the blue, the Tatsunoko heroes, with whom she has just reconciled, vanished into thin air right before her eyes. Moreover, only seconds after losing her friends and house companions, she also seemed to have lost all memory of having them in her life.

Could this be the work of her father, Z, who was shown at the top of a building, looking down at the city he has created to keep his daughter alive? What could he be up to now?

On the other hand, Z seems to have overlooked one important aspect of Emi's life with the Tatsunoko heroes. Having lived with Emi for quite a while, they have undoubtedly left traces of themselves in the house that can work to jog Emi's memories.

Additionally, Tetsuya, fortunately, did not vanish with his master. There is also a very telling piece of paper somewhere with the words, "Believe in your possibilities," which is something that Emi has learned from interacting with her heroic friends.

But could all these things be enough to remind Emi of the days she spent with Tetsuya, Ken, Takeshi, and Joji?

More importantly, will she be able to remember them soon enough to bring them back to stop whatever it is that Z is planning on doing next? Or is Emi about to regress back to her old ways?

"Infini-T Force" airs on Mondays late night at 2:26 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV and on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series also streams on Wednesdays on Viz.com and Tubi TV.