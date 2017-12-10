Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force," directed by Kiyotaka Suzuki with animation done by Digital Frontier. It has been launched in celebration of Tatsunoko's 55th Anniversary.

The Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force," returns next week with its 11th episode titled, "Independent Flower."

With only two episodes left to wrap things up, Emi and the Tatsunoko Heroes are about to get embroiled in what may well be their biggest battle yet. The villainous Z, despite his seemingly noble intention of keeping his daughter alive, has gone overboard with what has now become a selfish bid to satisfy his own needs.

Emi, his daughter, is no longer having more of it and is now all set to take her own father on. The synopsis for the upcoming episode teases a final battle in which the heroes will have to work doubly hard to defeat an enemy who possesses, yet again, the overwhelming power of the Case.

And although they may get defeated, the heroes will just keep coming right back up again to continue fighting for the sake of saving the world and the girl that was at the core of everything that has been happening.

Moreover, Emi herself has also decided to take a stand and fight her own battle, even if it meant battling her own father head-on. What started out as an "Isolated Flower" in the first episode has now become a stronger woman determined to embrace her own independent destiny.

But will this determination be enough to take their enemy down? More importantly, what kind of life will be waiting for Emi at the end of it? Will she even be still alive? Will she even get a chance to see and talk to the loving and doting man that her father used to be?

According to Monthly.moe, "Infini-T Force" episode 11 will air on Tuesday, Dec. 12, while the subsequent episode 12 will air on the following Tuesday, Dec. 19, on Nippon TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series also streams on Wednesdays on Viz.com and Tubi TV.