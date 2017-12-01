'Infini-T Force' Episode 11 Spoilers: Emi to Take a Stand in Upcoming Final Showdown

Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force," directed by Kiyotaka Suzuki with animation done by Digital Frontier. It has been launched in celebration of Tatsunoko's 55th Anniversary.

Just how far will a father be willing to take his fight when his daughter's life is riding on his every move, no matter how irrational they may seem? It looks like Z is about to show Emi Kaido and the Tatsunoko heroes on the next episode of the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force."

Z, a.k.a. Kazumichi Kaido, may have erased the heroes from Emi's immediate environment, but the influence that each of them has left in her remained intact. And it was through these lingering trace of memories that Emi was eventually able to bring them all back in the end.

It wasn't an easy journey getting there, though, both for Emi and her father. It seems that letting Emi keep her sense of freewill has finally got the best of Z's plans, and he's about to realize that his beloved little girl has now grown into a strong and brave woman, who would rather suffer by carving her own path than happily live a predestined life.

The final battle is coming, and things are about to take unexpected twists and turns. The heroes return to back Emi up every step of the way, but Z's desperate bid to keep his daughter alive has also grown more determined than it ever was before.

Will Emi be able to stand her ground against her own father's wishes? Will Z finally be able to realize the error of his selfish ways? Will both father and daughter ever be able to reach a common ground and thus find their peace in the truth that Emi's future is nothing more than pipe dreams?

More importantly, will Ken, Tetsuya, Takeshi, and Joji ever regain their sides of the multiverse at the end of it all?

"Infini-T Force" airs on Mondays late night at 2:26 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV and on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series also streams on Wednesdays on Viz.com and Tubi TV.