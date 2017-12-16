'Infini-T Force' Episode 12 Spoilers: Gatchaman's Fate to Be Revealed in Final Episode?

Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force," directed by Kiyotaka Suzuki with animation done by Digital Frontier. It has been launched in celebration of Tatsunoko's 55th Anniversary.

The final battle has been fought, but along with it came quite a bittersweet victory on the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force."

Emi's determination and the memory of the things she learned from friends she could only vaguely remember, worked together to bring the Tatsunoko heroes back to fight right alongside her. And while the heroes took on the metal-armored Z, Emi tried to reach into her father's heart and remind the man of that one precious memory they shared by the beach.

This, along with Ken reminding the conflicted Kaido of his original wish to always see Emi smile, broke through the armor the grieving father has built around his heart and ultimately allowed him to realize that Emi was all grown up now and already has a mind of her own to choose her own possibilities.

Letting go of all his worries and his selfish need to protect his daughter in order to protect his own heart from grief, Kaido vanished with one final reminder for her daughter to always keep smiling. After all, the name Emi means "a smile."

As for the Tatsunoko heroes, their combined powers, aside from eliciting nostalgia in long-time fans, also managed to break through the destructive space rock that Z brought together and aimed at Emi's world.

However, this victory may have just come at a price. Emi has saved her father's heart. The heroes have annihilated Z. But at the end of it all, Ken, a.k.a. Gatchaman, who has previously expressed his determination to lay his own life to save Emi, was nowhere to be found.

Where has the brave hero gone to? Fans are especially concerned about this matter since the previous episode left it hanging in the air. Did he die? Was he sucked into another dimension? Or was he just lumbering right behind his crew, tired and injured, but perfectly alive?

A fan on Reddit speculated that since Ken's finishing attack manifested as a phoenix, this could be an indication that he may be reborn, or perhaps spared from death in the most unexpected way.

Monthly.moe has listed episode 12 of "Infini-T" force to air on Tuesday, Dec. 19. On the other hand, episodes 1–11 will reportedly be released online via Nico Nico. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series is also available for streaming on Viz.com and Tubi TV.