'Infini-T Force' Episode 8 Spoilers: Is the Fight Over for Emi and the Tatsunoko Heroes?

Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese superhero anime series, "Infini-T Force," directed by Kiyotaka Suzuki with animation done by Digital Frontier. It has been launched in celebration of Tatsunoko's 55th Anniversary.

Now that the true reason behind Kazumichi Kaido's actions may have been revealed, how has this changed his daughter Emi's heart, and how will this eventually affect the Tatsunoko Heroes' goal of protecting the world that they have come to call their home on the next episode of the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force"?

After years of being estranged, Emi and her father, Kazumichi, were finally able to communicate in the previous episode. And it was while Gatchaman and the rest of the Tatsunoko Heroes were fighting their evil clones that Kazumichi, also known as the villainous Z, told his daughter that everything he has ever done, he has done for her sake.

In order to protect his daughter, Z has placed her in a perfect world where she could never die, while, at the same time, destroying other dimensions in a bid to lessen the possibility of his daughter dying. And the four homeless heroes are nothing more than unforeseen anomalies that bled into the world he has painstakingly built for his daughter.

But the revelation of this truth is nothing compared to the fact that Z now possesses the Case once more and has gone about destroying other worlds. And Emi, for her part, seems to have completely shut herself off from ever trying to help the Tatsunoko Heroes and their cause.

Then again, could this really be what Emi feels about the whole deal? Or will this eventually awaken something in her that may turn her into the very thing that ultimately takes her father down?

What will the Tatsunoko Heroes' next plan of action now that Z has once again become formidable, what with the Case now in his hands? Could everything he has told Emi be true? Or was he just glossing it all over to cover up his own selfish bid for power and domination?

"Infini-T Force" airs on Mondays late night at 2:26 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV and on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series also streams on Wednesdays on Viz.com and Tubi TV.