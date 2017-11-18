'Infini-T Force' Episode 9 Spoilers: Will Emi Use Newfound Power to Change the World?

Infini-T Force Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force," directed by Kiyotaka Suzuki with animation done by Digital Frontier. It has been launched in celebration of Tatsunoko's 55th Anniversary.

Emi has decided not to betray her father, who now has the case and has thus gone on destroying more worlds. But along with this, she may have also begun realizing what her true wish is on the Japanese computer-generated anime series, "Infini-T Force."

Finding out the truth about why her father did what he did has torn Emi between feeling happy over the fact that her father loved her, and feeling somehow responsible for the destruction of the other worlds.

But since she has not been used to showing concern for other people in general, she chose instead to try and live her life as normally as she could, especially since her childhood friend, Maria, has inexplicably come back.

However, after being transported to where Raja Kaan was imprisoned, and talking about her father, Emi has decided not to betray the man who continued to love her even in death. But she may have also just realized that there may still be a way to turn things around.

And now that Emi's true powers have been awakened, despite not having the Case anymore, how will this affect the Tatsunoko's ongoing battle with Belle Lynn's mecha form, and their ultimate and final confrontation with Z?

Just what kind of power does Emi have and how can she possibly use this to make things better for everyone without having to betray her father?

"Infini-T Force" airs on Mondays late night at 2:26 a.m. JST on Yomiuri TV and on Tuesdays late night at 1:59 a.m. JST on Nippon TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. The series also streams on Wednesdays on Viz.com and Tubi TV.

In other news, a new teaser video has been released for the upcoming movie, "Infini-T Force: Farewell Gatchaman, My Friend."

YouTube/TatsunokoChannel

The movie will reportedly be distributed in Japan by Shochiku on Feb. 24, 2018. VIZ Media has also acquired the rights for the movie's theatrical and home video releases, digital streaming, and distribution in North America, Latin America, and Oceania.