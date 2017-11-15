Infiniti Unveils Redesigned 2018 QX80 SUV

Infiniti official website

Automaker Infiniti has recently unveiled the 2018 QX80, which is essentially an updated version of their flagship hybrid SUV. The upcoming model now significantly stands out and is set to rival the design and the performance of Land Rover's Range Rover and Cadillac's Escalade.

"The Infiniti QX80 has been a popular choice for buyers in the luxury SUV segment, particularly in North America and the Middle East," said Christian Meunier, Infiniti Global Division Vice President, as reported by Autoweek. "The new QX80 will boost Infiniti's presence in the full-size SUV segment by evoking the spirit of inclusive luxury travel. Customers expect maximum comfort, practicality, and style – and the 2018 QX80 delivers."

Aesthetically, the 2018 Infiniti QX80 SUV has received the newly redesigned trademark of the company in the form of a double grille. It has also received sharper headlights, which are flanked by massive fenders that allow it to deliver more air to the engine. Under the hood, the 2018 Infiniti QX80 packs the familiar 5.6-liter V8, which yields 400 horsepower and 413 pounds per feet of torque. This engine is capable of speeds from zero to 60 miles per hour in 7.5 seconds. It has a maximum speed of 130 miles per hour, and tow up to 8,500 pounds.

The interior of the 2018 Infiniti QX80 has also received better technology in that the makers have integrated a soundproofing mechanism to make the ride more comfortable. The suspension has also been returned, whereas the dashboard is receiving an 8-inch touchscreen display to help navigate and control the various functions of the car.

Infiniti has yet to announce a release date for the 2018 QX80 but fans are expecting to see it in showrooms by the end of the year. It will be offered in different variants, such as the rear-wheel drive and the four-wheel drive. The former's cost will start at $65,745, while the latter will begin at $68,845.