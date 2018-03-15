Ingress Official Anime Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese anime adaptation of “Ingress,” a location-based, augmented-reality mobile game developed by Niantic.

An anime adaptation has been announced for Niantic's sci-fi game "Ingress." It is a location-based, augmented reality mobile game developed for Android and iOS devices.

The announcement was made during the "+Ultra ~Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2018" live stream event last week. The project will be a collaborative effort between Fuji TV and Niantic. Japanese animation studio Craftar is animating the series.

The upcoming anime adaptation was first teased last year on the game's official Twitter page.

A 40-second teaser video has also been released to announce the project and its scheduled premiere in Fuji TV's +Ultra, an upcoming 30-minute programming block. The video also previews some of the locations featured in the mobile app.

The game was first launched in November 2012 for Android devices and in July 2014 for iOS. It has a science fiction backstory with a continuous open narrative. An update titled "Ingress Prime" was revealed last year in December.

It features a world where nothing is what it seems, and the player is asked to choose a side and choose well because the future of the entire world is at stake.

This complication seems to have been brought on by a mysterious energy unearthed by a team of scientists in Europe. Nothing is known about this force, not even its purpose or origin. However, some of the researchers believe that this force can somehow influence the way humans think. They then become to figure out a way to control this mysterious force before it gains enough power to control the entire human race.

There are two opposing factions in the narrative. The Enlightened ones seek to embrace the power that this mysterious energy can bestow upon them. On the other hand, the members of the Resistance are the ones who choose to struggle to defend and protect what's left of humanity.

"Ingress" is scheduled to premiere sometime in October. More information about the upcoming anime series will be released in the coming days on its official site.