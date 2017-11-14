'Inhumans' Season 2 Renewal Update: The Only Way the Show Could Return Despite Poor Reception

(Photo: ABC) A promotional still from "Marvel's Inhumans."

Now that the initial run of "Inhumans" has officially wrapped up, the question now is whether or not this will mark the show's end as well.

According to TVLine, 1.95 million viewers watched the final episode of "Inhumans," which earned a 0.5 rating. These are the same numbers the penultimate episode got.

The publication goes on to say that through the show's run last week, the comic book adaptation garnered an average of 2.65 million viewers with a 0.6 rating.

The poor numbers considered, "Inhumans" easily became one of the least-watched shows on ABC, which most definitely ruins its chances to get renewed for season 2.

The series ended its eight-episode run with the citizens of Attilan brought to Earth after their home is destroyed along with Maximus (Iwan Rheon) who served at its ruler.

If "Inhumans" season 2 will happen, it is expected to follow the Royal Family as they adjust to their new lives on the planet and the impact of the fact that Inhumans actually run around Earth now.

However, if a renewal is not in the cards, which a lot of media outlets believe is the case, at least the finale managed to tie up all the loose ends important to the story being told.

Viewers are not holding out hope for the show to return especially since "Inhumans" was rife with problems before it even started.

Many questioned the decision to screen the first two episodes "Inhumans" on IMAX as it only highlighted the low-budget special effects used in it. Expectedly, the vicious criticism it got translated to poor ratings and viewership.

Screen Rant notes that the only thing that could get "Inhumans" a second season is Marvel and its plans for the franchise. The studio might still have something up their sleeves for these characters. The events in the series have major impact on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) altogether, after all.

Whether or not fans have seen the last of this iteration of the Royal Family remains to be seen. Marvel's initial plan to bring in the Inhumans through motion picture could still pan out although season 2 is definitely a tall order at the moment.