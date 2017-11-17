'Injustice 2' Adds Hellboy to Roster Featuring Original Art by Mike Mignola

The "Injustice 2" cast is always expanding, but the most recent character added is a bit special for comics readers. Fan favorite Hellboy is joining in the fight, and he's coming in early for players who bought the new fighter pack on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles.

For those who bought the "Injustice 2" Fighter Pack 2, the big red paranormal investigator was supposed to make his way to consoles on Nov. 21. Players who availed of the game's season pass, as well as those who got the Ultimate Edition, were able to play as Hellboy as early as Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Injustice 2/NetherRealm/DC Comics "Injustice 2" introduces Hellboy in its roster as the game came to the PC on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

That's for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of "Injustice 2" only, though; PC players will get Hellboy at a later, yet unspecified, date according to Gamespot's update.

The PC version of "Injustice 2" just launched on Nov. 14, as well, which explains the schedule gap. Players who did get the "Injustice 2" Fighter Pack 2 will get Hellboy next week, but others who missed out can just buy the character outright, at least for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One's respective online stores.

Those who were lucky enough to be able to play Hellboy this early in "Injustice 2" were also among the first to see a surprise from the character creator Mike Mignola. Going through the story mode as Hellboy introduces players to his "Injustice 2" story, which had Brainiac targeting the Big Red as his new plaything.

Sticking with Hellboy to the end yields a nifty reward in the form of original cutscenes drawn by Mike Mignola himself, according to CBR. Fans should note that everything in the game is considered non-canon, though, so it's very unlikely that Mignola or Dark Horse Comics will pick up where Hellboy's story mode ending closes.

In "Injustice 2," Hellboy finally catches up to Brainiac, and one punch from his oversized right fist closes that chapter. Lucky for the Big Red, he actually manages to get back to his universe, where he eventually retires to Africa.

"Injustice 2" has been out for PC since Tuesday, Nov. 14.