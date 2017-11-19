'Injustice 2' Adds 'Justice League' Movie Costumes

YouTube/Injustice A screenshot from the trailer for the "Injustice 2" Justice League costumes.

Despite the mixed reviews it has been getting, there is no doubt that "Justice League" is still the talk of the town. DC fans, particularly the gamers, can extend their excitement for the film in the video game arena.

According to a report from GamesRadar, "Injustice 2" unveiled the special "Justice League" costumes, celebrating the release of the Warner Bros. film earlier this week. The film-based gear, however, must first be earned by players by completing specific challenges.

To enjoy the costumes, gamers must select the Multiverse option from the Single Player panel found on the main menu. There will be six special events tied up to each of the six Justice League members who appeared in the film. These include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg.

Each challenge pits players against a ladder of opponents, and completing the challenges earns gamers the movie-themed costumes. The costumes are available for both the console and mobile versions of "Injustice 2," though there is a small difference between the costumes from the two iterations.

In the mobile game, the Aquaman looks like the actor Jason Momoa while the console version gives players a different-looking Aquaman, sporting blond hair but wearing the movie gear.

Meanwhile, Gamespot reported that the latest DLC for "Injustice 2" was recently released. The content features the characters Enchantress, Atom, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The trailer showcased cinematic action featuring Enchantress facing off against Atom and as they were about to trade blows. A Sai, which is Raphael's weapon, is thrown and planted into the ground, right in the middle of the two.

The Turtles, disguised coats, appear from the dark, with Michaelangelo saying "dibs on the magic lady." Leonardo, in turn, reminds him that they "fight as a team."

Warner Bros. has yet to release an actual gameplay action of the new DLC. It speculated, however, that Leonardo's statement could be a clue as to how the four Ninja Turtles can be used by the players.

It is possible that players will get to pick one of the four heroes in a half-shell, with the other three entering the screen as support.