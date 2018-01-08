'Injustice 2' Latest News: Enchantress to Be Added to Roster

"Injustice 2" is releasing their new roster addition, Enchantress, to players as early as Tuesday, Jan. 9. The magic-wielding new fighter will be available to early access "Injustice 2" buyers who have the game's premium Ultimate Edition, or who bought the Ultimate Pack or the Fighter Pack 3.

For those who only have the standard edition of "Injustice 2," Enchantress will also be available on sale on Jan. 16, according to Polygon.

YouTube/Injustice/Warner Bros. The all-too ordinary life of June Moone ended the day she was possessed by the Enchantress, a demonic sorceress with aspirations of world domination.

She will be the next fighter to be revealed for the "Injustice 2" fighter pack 3, after Atom made his debut in the game in early December 2017. It now looks like Warner Bros. and NetherRealm studios are saving the highly-anticipated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for last, as they announced back on Nov. 10, 2017.

With Atom getting added to the roster in the first week of December last year, and now, Enchantress joining the roster early this month, "Injustice 2" fans can reasonably expect Warner Bros. to follow the same schedule for the next character of the game's Fighter Pack 3.

That means that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could be added to the game by early February if this trend holds up.

A new "Injustice 2" trailer introduces the playstyle and a bit of the moveset of Enchantress. Additionally, her super attack looks to be one of the more unique finishers in the game. In the trailer, Enchantress forms a copy of her current foe, Deadshot, which then proceeds to beat him down.

Her moveset is just as creative, as well, with a focus on traps and projectile counterattacks, plus a few tricks up her sleeve to pull off some long juggle combos as well.

Enchantress comes as number 37 on the "Injustice 2" roster and will be out for early access players starting Jan. 9. She will be available for sale on Jan. 16 for other players.