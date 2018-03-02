'Injustice 2 Legendary Edition' News: To Be Released This Month

Facebook/injusticegame A promo poster for the upcoming release of "Injustice 2 Legendary Edition"

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE), the gaming arm of the entertainment company, has recently announced that "Injustice 2 Legendary Edition" will be arriving at the end of the month.

The news was posted on the official Twitter page of "Injustice 2," which highlights the characters Supergirl, Batman, and Superman sporting black and gold-themed versions of their super suits. Additionally, some of the downloadable content (DLC) characters can be seen as well.

Technically, "Injustice 2 Legendary Edition" is a re-release of the original base game, and is accompanied by a few in-game features and all the DLCs that followed the initial release date back in May of 2017. Playable characters such as Darkseid, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Hellboy, Red Hood, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Raiden will be readily available if players decide to pick up the game.

Furthermore, numerous characters will be getting brand-new Premiere Skins, such as Black Lightning and Power Girl, John Stewart Green Lantern, Reverse-Flash, and Grid. In terms of the game modes, "Injustice 2 Legendary Edition" will be introducing an additional tutorial option titled "Learn Hub," wherein players can expand their knowledge and comprehension of the battle system.

The level cap will also be raised to 30, which will grant players with a new Augment slot upon reaching the level. On top of that, it is listed that new gears will be up for grabs as well in this game, but it is still unclear as to what this truly means. Fans of the game will have to wait for the release to know for certain.

The game's developer, NetherRealm, will be incentivizing those who pre-order the game by granting customers with a collectible coin, a Steelcase, 11000 Source Crystals, and an Epic Comic Steel Card.

The news was first spotted in an Amazon link that features the game, which was marked for a late March release. Since then, the link has been taken down.

"Injustice 2 Legendary Edition" will be released on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One, and the PC.