Injustice 2 official website The 'Legendary Edition' of 'Injustice 2' features different kinds of bonus content

"Injustice 2" was first released back in May of last year, and since then, developers have added new items to it, including downloadable content characters.

Now, developers have announced the "Legendary Edition" of the game, a version that compiles all kinds of additional features into one package.

Unsurprisingly, the new edition of the fighting game contains all the DLC characters that have been released post-launch.

"Fighter Pack 1's" Red Hood, Starfire and Sub-Zero are included and so too are Black Manta, Hellboy and Raiden from "Fighter Pack 2." The Atom, Enchantress and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from "Fighter Pack 3" are also featured in the "Legendary Edition" along with pre-order bonus character Darkseid.

Developers have also included five additional premiere skins in the "Legendary Edition," though it is still unclear what these are. New pieces of gear and level 30 augments are coming to purchasers of the "Legendary Edition" as well.

The "Legendary Edition" of "Injustice 2" is also bringing an increased level cap, and this is expected to be made available to all players.

Listings for the new edition of the fighting game are already up on Best Buy's website, and they indicate that this item will be available for $59.99.

While many fans appreciate the announcement of the "Legendary Edition," there are also those who are a bit disappointed since they are taking its launch to mean that developers are no longer planning to release another DLC pack for this fighting game.

Fans are also currently wondering which special pieces of gear are going to be made available, though it may take some time before developers get around to detailing those.

People do not need to wait that much longer to get their hands on the "Legendary Edition" of "Injustice 2" as it will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 27.