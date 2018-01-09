'Injustice 2' News: Enchantress Arrives This Week

YouTube/Injustice Still from the official gameplay trailer for "Injustice 2" featuring Enchantress.

Players of the fighting game "Injustice 2" will soon be able to add Enchantress to their roster.

This week marks the arrival of Enchantress in "Injustice 2." The character is the second fighter to be released under the game's Fighter Pack 3 downloadable content, following Atom.

Enchantress, also known as June Moone in the DC Comics franchise, is a supervillain popular for her sorcery prowess -- an ability that she will definitely bring into the game. In an earlier released gameplay trailer, Enchantress did not seem to have any problem fighting Deadshot with a variety of movesets plus her unique ability to use magical energies.

Fans will recall that June becomes a supervillain whenever she is possessed by the demonic spirit of Enchantress, and this plot is also carried over to the game as shown in the said video trailer.

At one point, while fighting Harley Quinn in the trailer, the Enchantress was shown leaving June's body. The evil spirit then jumped and aggressively attacked her opponent. In the fight scene with Deadshot, she was also seen releasing a defensive barrier that can both hinder an attack and make it bounce back to her opponent.

While fighting Black Canary in the clip, Enchantress summoned a couple of demonic creatures to help her in the battle while also conjuring up a diamond-shaped magical energy force that caged her adversary before it attacked.

Enchantress' sorcery is definitely a skill to watch out for in the game. Apart from the mentioned abilities, the trailer also showed her hypnotizing Harley for a short moment to make her involuntarily walk towards the sorceress.

However, one of the strangest of the abilities that Enchantress showcased in the video teaser was when she made Deadshot's spirit leave his body. She then ordered the spirit to attack him. She can also summon a spiritual clone of herself, allowing her to make a surprise move from behind her opponent.



Players who purchased the game's Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Pack, or the Fighter Pack 3 DLC ($19.99) are eligible to get early access to the character on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Meanwhile, others can buy Enchantress independently for $5.99 starting on Jan. 16.

The last content from Fighter Pack 3 comprise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.