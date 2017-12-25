'Injustice 2' News: Latest Update Prepares Game for Next Character Addition

(Photo: NetherRealms Studios) Banner for "Injustice 2."

The latest patch for "Injustice 2" has been released, preparing the game for the arrival of Enchantress.

NetherRealms Studios has addressed the issues in the comic book fighter to make sure it is in tip-top condition and that nothing will spoil the experience when the DC Comics villain character enters the scene.

Enchantress is set to be released next month in "Injustice 2" as the second character in the Fighters Pack 3, although the excitement surrounding the much-awaited addition of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sometimes overshadows.

The villain has recently become popular after making her big screen debut in the DC Comics ensemble film "Suicide Squad" in which she was played by Cara Delevingne. The movie positioned her as the main villain that the "worst heroes ever" had to battle.

To set up Enchantress to join the action, the "Injustice 2" patch comes with a bunch of much needed general stability and online stability improvements and specific fixes.

This includes some move list corrections and improvements to AI logic. Players should also no longer have problems on the Multiverse Meta Challenges not correctly completing, thanks to the update.

Legendary Multiverse Portals have also been made available for Aquaman, Black Canary and Harley Quinn, courtesy of the new "Injustice 2" update. Speaking of the roster, the patch also deals with issues specific to some characters.

Much of the squashing and enhancing is targeted on Hellboy, Joker, and Atom, the recently released first character in Fighter Pack 3, who, among the many tweaks, can now use Side Kick's in Multiverse events while Character Power is active.

Gameplay issues involving Black Manta, Darkseid, Dr. Fate, Poison Ivy, Raiden, Redhood, Scarecrow Starfire, Swamp Thing and Wonder Woman have also been dealt with.

As players wait for the "Injustice 2" roster to get bigger, they can first check out these update changes, which they can read in their entirety here, in action.