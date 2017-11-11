'Injustice 2' News: Ninja Turtles Join DC Superheroes and Villains via Fighter Pack 3

Facebook/TMNT Movie

The trailer for the "Injustice 2" Fighter Pack 3 has been released, and it has revealed that the Ninja Turtles are joining the DC superheroes and villains in the game.

The full trailer for the "Injustice 2" Fighter Pack 3 was released at last night's Eleague Injustice 2 World Championships, and it got the game's fans excited with the reveal that Michaelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo, collectively known as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, are heading into the game.

Prior to the introduction of the Ninja Turtles, though, the trailer reveals two other DC characters that will debut in the game via the Fighter Pack 3, Enchantress and Captain Atom. As the DC villainess and hero are about to continue their clash, a sai lands between them, prompting them to gaze at the other end of the alley. From the dark, a cloaked figure emerges and says "Now, that looks like fun," and, as he removes his cloak and fedora hat, it is revealed that he is the sai-wielding Raphael.

"Mind if we play," Raphael says as Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Leonardo show themselves.

"Tips on the magic lady: We fight as a team, mighty," says Michaelangelo as he refers to Enchantress.

As expected, the reveal on the arrival of the Ninja Turtles to "Injustice 2" had the fans jubilating. As seen on a video uploaded on Twitter, fans of the game at the Eleague Injustice 2 World Championships started cheering the moment Raphael's samurai appeared in the trailer. As the Ninja Turtle reveals himself, the venue was filled with cheers and fans jumping with excitement.

Live reaction from inside the studio for the Fighter Pack 3 reveal featuring Atom, Enchantress, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! #Injustice2 @InjusticeGame pic.twitter.com/LEh9DqPfCy — NRS Brian @ELeague (@BrianWritesCode) November 11, 2017

While the arrival of the Ninja Turtles to "Injustice 2" is nothing short of thrilling, fans will have to wait until next year before they are officially introduced to the game as Captain Atom will arrive first this December, followed by the Enchantress in January, and finally the Ninja Turtles in February.

Meanwhile, Hellboy is slated to arrive in "Injustice 2" this Nov. 14.