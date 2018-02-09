'Injustice 2' News: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Arrive to the Game Feb. 13

Facebook/Injustice 2 The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are arriving at the "Injustice 2" game this February 13.

The gameplay for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has finally been revealed, and, naturally got the fans even more excited. However, the long wait will soon be over for the avid fans of the half-shelled fighting heroes and "Injustice 2" itself as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are finally arriving at the game on February 13.

While the DLC (downloadable content) characters will come free to those who purchased "Injustice 2's" Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Pack, or the game's Fighter Pack 3, the quartet of the mutant heroes can also be purchased separately. However, those planning to make a standalone purchase of the characters will have to wait for another week as it can only be available beginning February 20.

Based on the gameplay description of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the game, players will have the options on who they want to play among Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo by simply choosing one from the four accessories identified with the characters: swords, bo staff, nunchakus or sais.

"Each will wield their own unique move sets, character powers and special moves. In online and tournament modes where specific loadouts are unavailable, players will be able to select each individual Turtle from the character select screen," goes a portion of the gameplay description as released by Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, although this is not the first time for a non-DC character to be guest featured in the game, as the first "Injustice" game and "Injustice 2" have already featured guest characters, such as Raiden from "Mortal Kombat,"some can't help but wonder how the half-shelled warriors will be brought into the game. According to a source, though, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will find themselves in the universe of DC villains and superheroes while fighting the fearsome Krang.

"Injustice 2" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.