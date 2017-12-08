'Injustice 2' News: Trailer Reveals Atom as New Fighter

Facebook/Injusticegame Atom is the newest fighter to appear in "Injustice 2."

A new trailer for "Injustice 2" features Ray Palmer, also known as Atom, as the newest fighter on the block.

Atom is the newest fighter to join the roster of "Injustice 2," as seen on the game's newest trailer. Atom makes use of his expertise in science and technology to fight his enemies with the use of stuns and snares. This hero also has the ability to change sizes, which makes him a difficult opponent to attack in battle, CBR confirmed.

The teaser reveals that Atom has the ability to fly and teleport. He also has the ability to freeze his enemies. Once he does so, Atom takes the time to create a concoction of flammable chemicals that shoots his opponents up in the air. This, in turn, causes them explode above.

Although making his opponents fly and explode mid-air might appear as the big finale, Atom has another finishing move. This fighter morphs into a small being, becoming elusive to his opponent, before growing into a giant and pounding on his enemies for the final blow.

The trailer shows Atom mostly in battles with the Black Manta who tries to taunt him.

"Ray Palmer is already dead. Maybe I've got his corpse in my pocket," Black Manta says to Atom.

Atom belongs to the Fighter Pack 3, Screenrant confirmed. Aside from Atom, players who avail the Fighter Pack 3 will be able to play the Enchantress and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Ray Palmer is the newest addition to the fighters of "Injustice 2," but there are plans to include more characters in the roster. There are speculations that the Watchmen will soon be included in the game, especially Rorschach and Dr. Manhattan, given that they are fan-favorites.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, "Injustice 2" is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Android, and iOS.