'Injustice 2' Rumors: Ninja Turtles to Debut in the Game Next Week

Facebook/Injustice With Nether Realms hosting Watchtower event featuring the Ninja Turtles this February 7, it is now speculated that the Ninja Turtles may already arrive in "Injustice 2" next week.

It has been revealed on the official Twitter account of "Injustice 2" that NetherRealm, the game's developer, is hosting a special Watchtower streaming event that will feature the Ninja Turtles in action. The stream is scheduled to happen on the official NetherRealm Studios Twitch page tomorrow, February 7, beginning at 3:00 p.m. CST.

As the stream is expected to reveal more details about Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael in action and how they can be played in "Injustice 2," it is now suspected that the DLC (downloadable content) characters may arrive to the game soon. In fact, some opine that the Ninja Turtles may debut in the game next week.

To recall, it was late last year when it was revealed that the Ninja Turtles would make their way to "Injustice 2." The reveal happened at ELEAGUE's Injustice World Championship last November, where fans went frantic upon finding out that the characters would be officially part of the game via "Injustice 2's" Fighter Pack 3, which also includes Atom and Enchantress.

Live reaction from inside the studio for the Fighter Pack 3 reveal featuring Atom, Enchantress, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! #Injustice2 @InjusticeGame pic.twitter.com/LEh9DqPfCy — Brian Keschinger (@BrianWritesCode) November 11, 2017

While it is unclear whether the Ninja Turtles are, indeed, finally arriving to "Injustice 2" next week, those who have already acquired the Season Pass or bought the Fighter Pack 3 won't need to pay for the DLC characters anew.

Meanwhile, as Atom and Enchantress have already arrived to the game, and the Ninja Turtles are expected to follow soon, fans are starting to wonder what they can expect from "Injustice 2" in the future as NetherRealm has not made any announcement yet. While there are rumors claiming that the game sequel will have a season 2, everything has to be taken with a grain of salt until the developer announces that it will really be the case.

"Injustice 2" is currently available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.