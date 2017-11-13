'Injustice 2' to Feature Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and More in Latest DLC

(Photo: Facebook/TMNT Movie) The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are arriving to "Injustice 2" in February 2018.

The four fighting brothers will be part of "Injustice 2's" upcoming Fighter Pack 3, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced. News of the iconic characters' arrival was revealed on the game's official YouTube channel, followed up by an official press release.

Joining the Ninja Turtles in the new downloadable content (DLC) lineup are Enchantress and Atom. In the short trailer, the Ninja Turtles interrupt a fight between Atom and Enchantress. Michelangelo wants to go head to head with the "magic lady," but Leonardo tells him they must "fight as a team"

While the publisher has yet to release any gameplay video of the Ninja Turtles in action, the trailer suggests only one of them will be the main onscreen character. The rest of the team may just pop in and out of battle for special fighting moves or to assist during combos. It is also possible that NetherRealm will be introducing a special tag-mechanic for the group.

Cinemablend points out that the turtles have the iconic muscular but stocky bodies, similar to the puppets used in the martial arts film. This may be an effort on NetherRealm's part to stay away from the highly criticized version in the CGI remakes under Michael Bay's production. The trailer even paid tribute to the first live-action film when Casey first met Raphael in the park, complete with the hat and trench coat.

The said DLC characters and the previously announced heroes are included in the Ultimate Edition of "Injustice 2." Fans can also purchase them in the upcoming Fighter Pack 3 DLC, which debuts next year. Atom will be up for grabs on Dec. 12, while definitive release dates for the others have yet to be confirmed.

Developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, "Injustice 2" is available for PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and PC.