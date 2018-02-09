'Injustice 2' Update: New Video Showcases Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Netherrealm Studios Donatello and his brothers are scheduled to hit "Injustice 2" by the end of the month.

NetherRealm Studios has finally released some more footage of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in action, and they added some interesting new mechanics to "Injustice 2."

It was quite a surprise when NetherRealm Studios first announced that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be arriving to "Injustice 2" in the next batch of downloadable content (DLC), and many were curious to see how they would play out. Are they the characters that fought as a team like Noob-Smoke from the older "Mortal Kombat" games? Or maybe they are Captain Ginyu in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" who can call in his teammates during certain attacks. Well it looks like the answer is a little bit of both.

NetherRealm Studios recently released a new trailer that shows the turtles in action, and it seems each turtle has its own unique move set. But they also have the ability to call in their brothers for assistance and to continue combos, though it looks like it is not possible to actually swap characters in the middle of a match.

But how exactly do they work? Are they multiple characters that take up four slots on the select screen? Well, NetherRealm hosted a special livestream recently that went into further detail on how the latest additions to the roster function. Evidently, the turtles make use of "Injustice 2's" gear system, perhaps more so than any other character.

According to the stream, the default turtle when players first boot up the game is Leonardo, which makes sense since he is the leader after all, and players can choose which turtle to play as by changing the weapon in their gear loadout. So, swapping out Leo's swords for a staff will transform him into Donatello and so on and so forth for Raphael and Michelangelo. They also emphasize that players will have access to all four of the weapons by default, so they do not have to grind for the weapon of their favorite turtle.

The ninja turtles are scheduled to arrive to "Injustice 2" later this month. They will be available for Fighter Pack 3 or Ultimate Edition owners on Feb. 13 and be made available as a standalone DLC on Feb. 20.