'Injustice: Gods Among Us,' 'Bayonetta,' and More Coming To Xbox Game Pass This January

NetherRealm Studios A screenshot of Joker from "Injustice: Gods Among Us"

The next batch of titles for the Xbox Game Pass has been announced and it has some pretty interesting offerings. The games will be joining the service as of Jan. 1 bringing a well-balanced mix of action, sports, party, and racing games for Xbox owners.

A total of 10 titles will be making their way to the program this January. For fans of the action genre, the Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles "Injustice 2: Gods Among Us" and "Bayonetta" will make for a fine first month gaming this 2018. Other action titles include the iconic hack and slash "Devil May Cry 4 SE," Konami's hit shooter "Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes," and the side-scrolling zombie-killing adventure "Deadlight: Director's Cut" are also available.

For those who want some good casual kid-friendly fun, classic Xbox party game "Fuzion Frenzy" and animal collecting interactive game "Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection" will certainly help relieve the built up stress from all the holiday chaos. For those looking for a bit of competition, "NBA Playgrounds," "Tecmo Bowl Throwback," and "WRC 5: World Rally Championships" are sure to get that heart pumping.

If the games are not enough to entice Xbox One and Xbox 360 owners to get an Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is also offering new subscribers the chance to join the service for just $1. The deal will last until Jan. 4 and will only apply for new members. After the first month, the price will return to the standard $10 per month.

More free games also await Xbox owners with the Xbox Live Games with Gold program. A total of five games will be available for Xbox One owners this January, two of which are backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles. These games are only available for Xbox Live Gold members in addition to the service's usual perks.