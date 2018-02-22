'Ink Master' Season 10 Episode 8 Spoilers: Teamwork Needed To Succeed Another Challenge

Facebook/InkMaster Promo image for 'Ink Master' season 10

The tattoo artists will have to work with their team mates in another round of challenges in "Ink Master" season 10.

According to the synopsis for the episode called "Pane in the Glass," the contestants must remember the value of teamwork in the upcoming Flash Challenge that will require them to finish a glass painting.

Also, the synopsis stated that the tattoo artists will be asked to come up with stone tattoos in the Elimination Tattoo challenge. However, not everyone can live up to the challenge as one will reportedly crack under extreme pressure. But those who will be able to proceed with the challenge will continue with their fight to be called the next Ink Master and earn a whopping $100,000.

In the previous episode, the members of Team Anthony were able to win the tag team challenge when two members of the team were tasked to tattoo to work n a single image of an animal and its skeleton. As part of the challenge, two artists had to work at the same time then they had to be replaced every hour.

The judges looked for an output that seemed to be created by just one person. Team Anthony, comprised of Mike Diaz, Amanda Leitch, Jason Elliott, Linzy Michelle, Juan Salgado, and Daniel Silva, came up with a ram tattoo, while Team DJ's Matt Buck, Josh Payne, Lil' D, Frank Ready, Deanna Smith, and Chris Sparks created a saber-tooth tiger. On the other hand, Team Steve's Garrett Bisbee, Jeremy Brown, Rene "FAME" Montalvo, Gary Parisi, Katie Rhoden, and Roly T-Rex inked a fox.

Team Anthony won the challenge, which means that everyone in the team was safe from elimination. But the losers have to choose a representative from both teams to go through an elimination challenge. Team DJ picked Josh Payne while Team Steve opted to choose Gary Parisi. But in the end, Payne's work saved him from being booted out of the show and Parisi had to say goodbye to the competition.

The next episode of "Ink Master" season 10 will air on Paramount Network on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 10 p.m. EST.