Facebook/InsecureHBO Promo image for HBO's 'Insecure' starring Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji

While HBO maintains its silence about the possible plot for "Insecure" season 3, star Issa Rae knows the themes that will not be explored in the upcoming season.

In an interview with Bustle, the actress, who plays the role of Issa Dee in the comedy-drama series, revealed that they might not touch the controversial #MeToo and #TimesUp topics in the next installment of the series directly, despite the rampant presence of these movements in Hollywood.

According to the statement of the actress in the interview that was posted in late January, the third season of the series will tackle both controversial topics using its own unique approach, especially since it happens in real life.

According to the actress, the plot for the new episodes will center on what her character and Yvonne Orji's Molly Carter can do whenever they encounter moments when they manage to brush off being belittled because of their race. The episodes will also focus on "seeing these moments play out in the way that we sometimes brush these feelings off because we feel like we don't have time to address them."

However, the actress opted not to divulge more information about how it will exactly unfold in the upcoming season. But in an interview with W Magazine, the actress, who also co-created the critically acclaimed series, said that they are planning to try different things in season 3.

She also said that they will incorporate different approaches to introduce the stories to make it unpredictable.

"You know, watching the third season, you don't want people to be like, 'Oh I know what that show is gonna be,' and just making sure that we subvert expectations while still remaining true to the grounded-ness of the series," she mentioned.

The next season of "Insecure" is expected to be filmed in the coming days, and it will be aired by HBO later this year.