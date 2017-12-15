'Insidious 4' News, Release Date: New TV Spot Features Humans Being Possessed by Evil Creatures

Facebook/InsidiousMovie Promotional photo for "Insidious"

A new TV spot for "Insidious: The Last Key" has been released, featuring humans being possessed by evil creatures. The new footage for the fourth installment of the hit horror film series was dropped during "The Walking Dead" season 7 midseason finale on Dec. 12.

Written by Leigh Whannell, the upcoming movie will dig deeper into the otherworldly realm called the Further, which is inhabited by ghosts and demons. The TV spot teases nothing less than a movie that is sure to make viewers scream on top of their lungs.

While the first trailer for "Insidious 4: The Last Key" revealed the creepy creatures that viewers will see in the upcoming movie, the new trailer offers fast-paced footage and leans on jump scares and horrifying visuals. It can be recalled that in the first trailer, the demonologist/parapsychologist Dr. Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) tried to interact with the demons from the Further. The new trailer, however, is less chronological and offers quick cuts from one scene to another, making everything in the movie look chaotic.

Based on the movie's description, "Insidious 4" will deepen the mythology of the film series by bringing viewers back to Elise's childhood home. The trailer reveals that the fourth installment will also tighten the continuity of the four movies as it offers a glimpse of the Darth Maul-like demon featured from the first installment. The movie will follow the brilliant demonologist as she faces her most fearsome and personal haunting in her own family home, where she had her own fair share of spooky experiences as a child.

Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli and James Wan, "Insidious 4" stars Whannell, Angus Sampson, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker, and Marcus Henderson.

"Insidious 4: The Last Key" will arrive in theaters on Jan. 5, 2018.