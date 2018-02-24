'Insidious' Movie Franchise Latest Rumors: Producers Planning to Make Fifth Installment, Source Says

Facebook/InsidiousMovie Lin Shaye returns as Elise in "Insidious: Chapter 4."

Following the success of "Insidious 4," the producers of the popular horror franchise are reportedly planning to make another "Insidious" movie. The fourth movie in the franchise, "Insidious: The Last Key," was released last year, and it turned out to be the highest grossing "Insidious" movie of all time.

Although fans may probably find it hard to imagine where the story could go after "Insidious 4," the studio behind the film is eager to do another sequel. This is particularly because the "Insidious" franchise keeps raking in more and more money since it started in 2011.

The first "Insidious" movie arrived in theaters in 2011 and earned $97 million. This was followed by another one in 2013, which earned $113 million. In 2015, the third "Insidious" movie was released in theaters and earned $161.9 million. With "Insidious 4" having earned $164.4 million globally, the ever-growing popularity of the "Insidious" franchise is undeniable. Based on the box office takings of the latest movie, it is easy to see that more and more people are getting interested in "Insidious" movies.

As of this writing, "Insidious 5" has not been officially announced yet. However, it has been reported that it is likely to happen and that unlike "Insidious: Chapter 3" and "Insidious: The Last Key," the fifth movie will not be a prequel but will take the story in a different direction.

"Insidious 4: The Last Key" was a prequel that recounted the origin of parapsychologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye). Its working budget was just about $10 million, making it the most profitable movie in the "Insidious" franchise.

As for its cast, nothing is known yet. However, there are speculations that if "Insidious 5" will head to a different direction, then it might no longer see Shaye's return as Elise Rainier as the movie might focus on a new set of characters instead.