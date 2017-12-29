Instagram Quietly Launches New Recommended Posts Feature

REUTERS/Thomas White The Instagram application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Instagram has quietly introduced a new feature in their app, which introduces posts liked by the users' followers in their feed. Furthermore, it seems that the reception to the new feature has been lukewarm, with some reacting with indifference and others expressed their confusion.

According to reports, the feature was spotted while still in development and it seems that the social media giant has achieved refining the algorithm needed to pull off the recommended feature. Previously, users will have to go to the explore tab to see recommended posts, but the update has transferred these posts to the actual feed of the users. The posts are clearly labelled and the app will introduce three to five suggested posts.

Perhaps the biggest downside of the new feature is that users do not have the option of disabling it. They can only temporarily hide the recommended posts. However, a spokesperson did confirm that the recommended posts will only appear once users have gone through their own feed. Regardless, further reports reveal that some fans were not happy with the intrusion. Some expressed their disdain for the recommended feature, citing that they were following the accounts they follow for a specific reason.

Instagram has been rolling out new features over the past months, with one of them being the ability to follow hashtags in the same way that users would when viewing accounts. It is not clear as to what Instagram's goal might be in the recently released features. However, fans are expecting to have more information in the coming months. In the meantime, for fans who would like to take advantage of the option to temporarily hide recommended posts, they can head over to the Help Center to view the full details and the steps needed to do so.