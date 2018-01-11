Intel and AMD Announce Next Generation Processors and GPUs

Intel Corporation official website Promo image for the upcoming 8th-generation Intel Core chip with AMD Radeon card inside.

Recent reports have revealed that the unexpected partnership between Intel and AMD has finally reached some success as new chips have been announced at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Further reports reveal that the chips will have a significant impact on gaming and visual experience.

"Today, Intel is launching a first-of-its kind processor: the 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Radeon™ RX Vega M Graphics. Packed with features and performance crafted for gamers, content creators and fans of virtual and mixed reality, it expands Intel's portfolio thanks to its optimization for small form factors like 2 in 1s, thin and light notebooks, and mini PCs," Intel said in a statement.

The tech giant further revealed that the eight generation Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M Graphics will be offered in two variants: one with GL Graphics and 65W total package power and another one with GH Graphics for a total of 100W packaged power. Further reports have revealed that the chips were created especially so gamers and virtual reality fans, along with content creators. Furthermore, the processors will have 4GB of HMB2 VRAM integrated, which is expected to help the tech giant in utilizing the space of the laptop and increasing battery life.

Considering that the eight generation of the Core i5 and i7 were meant to be the best that Intel can offer in the H-Series, fans can expect them to be featured in many of the upcoming laptops within the year. Furthermore, it should be noticeably faster as it is estimated to be three times more powerful than the Intel Core i7 chip and the Nvidia GTX 950M GPU. Intel and AMD have yet to reveal the list of laptops that will be powered by the new chips and GPU, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.