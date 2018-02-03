Intel to Release AR-Powered Smart Glasses?

REUTERS/Nir Elias An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 24, 2011.

The rapid pace at which technology seems to developing continues as recent reports have revealed that Intel is planning o put a sizable stake in its augmented reality department. Sources familiar with the matter claim that Intel is looking to release their own smart glasses.

According to Bloomberg, the sources refused to be identified, especially since Intel's plans have not yet been made public. Regardless, it seems that Intel's $350 million commitment to the augmented reality business is not just for show as the rumored smart glasses are expected to feature the accessibility of being able to pair the device to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Furthermore, it is expected to be capable of displaying information in the viewer's field of view through a laser-based projector that will reflect off the retina in the smart glasses. Considering the groundbreaking claims, publications have reached out to Intel for comment. However, they have so far refused to respond.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that Intel has experimented with augmented reality before. Previously, they bought Recon in 2015, but because it was not nearly as fashionable as fans would like it to be, Intel ultimately decided to shut the department down. It had been intended for those who liked to go outdoor, but it seems that Intel failed to deliver what they promised in more ways than one. Regardless, if Intel does decide to release smart glasses later in the year, then they would be up against Google Glass and Amazon's developing Alexa-powered glasses.

Fans are hoping that Intel learned from their experience with Recon, especially if the rumors about the smart glasses are true. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates. In the meantime, the rumors should be taken with a grain of salt.