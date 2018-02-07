Intel's Smart Glasses Might Just Do Everything Right

REUTERS/Nir Elias An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel, October 24, 2011.

Despite how Google failed to bring smart glasses into reality, it does not seem like that has stopped Intel from trying their hands on it. The Intel smart glasses, called Vaunt, is loaded with technology, while at the same time, keeping it lightweight, wearable, and trendy, which are things that the Google Glasses failed to achieve.

"When we look at what types of new devices are out there, [we are] really excited about head-worn [products]," says Itai Vonshak, head of products for Intel's New Devices Group. "Head-worn products are hard because people assign a lot of attributes to put something on their head. It means something about their personality. We wanted to make sure somebody puts this on and gets value without any of the negative impact of technology on their head. Everything from the ground up is designed to make the technology disappear."

Further reports reveal that Intel's Vaunt works with the help of something called Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VSCEL), which basically projects the information on a designated spot in the right lens when then triggers it to reflect whatever is displayed straight to the wearer's retina. The prototype of the Vaunt highlights that it will have more technology in the near future, as it is refined to include Bluetooth support and even a microphone to boot.

Intel is expecting to hand out the glasses to developers as soon as possible to allow them to bring the technology to life. In the meantime, Intel's Vaunt has received a lot of positive attention primarily because of the way it looks. Weighing at only 50 grams, the Vaunt might just be the smart glasses of the future. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming months. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.