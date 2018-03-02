International Trailer for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Features Young Han Solo, Imperial Star Destroyer

Disney/LucasFilms A promotional behind-the-scenes image for "Solo: A Star Wars Story"

The first international trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" has arrived, featuring a remix of the Super Bowl TV commercial released last month. The trailer does not offer new footage from the movie, but it offers a closer look at Han Solo and his dream of becoming a pilot.

The trailer features Han Solo talking about how much he wants to be the best pilot in the galaxy. Just like the previous trailers, the new international trailer highlights the Imperial Star Destroyer as it chases after the Millennium Falcon with the help of the TIE Fighters. The clip shows that the TIE Fighters have special blasting abilities, leading to speculations that the mythical Kessel Run might have something to do with it.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" is arriving in a couple of months, but Lucasfilm is still keeping a tight lid on its plot details. Even the trailers and posters released for the film over the last few months do not offer much about the plot, but the spectacular imagery shown in these promotional materials tease that it might just be one of the best "Star Wars" spinoff movies ever.

Recently, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson revealed that he had already seen the movie and that he could not wait for "Star Wars" fans to see it for themselves. He particularly commended the humor presented in the movie, as well as the stellar performances of its cast.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" takes place in the official "Star Wars" timeline, where the young Han Solo ends five years before the events in "Rogue One." Although Lucasfilm has yet to reveal its plot, there have been reports that it will cover the life of Han Solo when he was about 18 to 24 years of age, which means it will be set at a time when the Empire was at its strongest and the Rebels were never a threat yet.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" arrives in theaters on May 25.