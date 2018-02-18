Internet Fans Clamor for Jennifer Aniston–Brad Pitt Reunion Now That They're Both Single

Reuters/Eric Gaillard U.S. Actor Brad Pitt (L) escorts his wife U.S. actress Jennifer Aniston (R) during red carpet arrivals for the screening of 'Troy' at the 57th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2004.

Now that both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are single, fans are clamoring for a reunion.

When couples get divorced, oftentimes it is considered an unfortunate and sad event but that is definitely not the case for the fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. When it was announced on Thursday that Jennifer Aniston and her husband of two years Justin Theroux have officially parted ways as a couple, fans quickly took to Twitter upon the realization that both the "Friends" actress and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, are single.

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," Aniston and Theroux announced in a statement. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they added.

Aniston and Pitt had been involved in one of the most famous Hollywood breakups back in 2005. It should be remembered that the two had been together for seven years, five of which were spent as a married couple, but had ultimately ended in a breakup. Pitt would eventually go on to date his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star and the alleged cause of Aniston's marriage, Angelina Jolie.

Pitt and Jolie would spend more than a decade as a couple and two years of marriage that, like Theroux and Aniston's, would end up in divorce back in 2016. The couple share six children together.

Now that both Pitt and Aniston are single, Internet fans are hoping that the two would eventually reunite as a couple, except a couple of others who believe that Aniston is better off without her former husband who supposedly cheated on her with Jolie. Just after the announcement of Aniston's newly single status, Twitter fans quickly rejoiced at the prospect of a rekindled relationship with Pitt including television personality Spencer Pratt.

The 34-year-old Pratt even tweeted, "Jen and Brad getting back together," when he realized the two are now both single.