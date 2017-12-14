Inuyashiki Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese -action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki Last Hero," based on the manga created by Hiroya Oku.

Hiro Shishigami has declared war on the entire country, and of the two people that he offered salvation from the ongoing bloodshed, his childhood friend, Naoyuki Andou, is not one of them. And now that the main antagonist has found out about his closest friend's betrayal, his violent streak is only going to be more merciless on the final few episodes of the Japanese action-sci-fi anime series, "Inuyashiki."

Following the death of his mother and the violent raid on his newfound sanctuary that almost got Shion Watanabe and her grandmother killed, Hiro has had it enough with trying to become what he could never be. And now that all reasons for restraint have vanished, Hiro has set out on a killing spree that spared no one. Not even the passengers of a plane that he has just sent crashing into the city.

Hiro is determined to eliminate Japan completely because he believed that this was the only way he could be free to live anywhere he wanted without the anyone hunting him down. After Shion refused his offer to live someplace else, Hiro's act of violence was subsequently focused on a plane flying over the city.

Moreover, Ichirou Inuyashiki's daughter, Mari happens to be in the area where the plane has crashed. Could this be the final straw that drives the titular hero to go out and face his fated enemy head on? Then again, is he strong enough to take on a fellow cyborg who has embraced, and has thus learned how to optimize his powers?

With only a couple of episodes left and an approaching meteor that could further complicate things, the anime adaptation of Hiroya Oku's popular manga series is about to get even more intense. Will a celestial phenomenon be the key to taking the seemingly unstoppable Hiro down, or will this be the very thing that helps him destroy the entire population of Japan?

"Inuyashiki Last Hero" airs on Thursday late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA anime block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for regions outside Japan via Amazon Prime's Anime Strike service.